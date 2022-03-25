Left Menu

Ricoh Asia Pacific appoints Minosha India as strategic partner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ricoh Asia Pacific on Friday announced a strategic Partnership with Minosha India.

Under this alliance, Minosha India will be authorised to cater to the Indian market with Ricoh’s Office Equipment and Digital Services.

''Ricoh is known for its innovative products and solutions and this collaboration will leverage Minosha’s service capabilities and strong pan-India network to deliver best in class solutions. Both alliance partners will contribute to India’s digital growth story,'' Minosha India Managing Director Atul Thakker said.

