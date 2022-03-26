Left Menu

Moscow Exchange to resume shares and bond trading in normal mode on Monday -central bank

The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia partially resumed some stock trading on Thursday after a near month-long hiatus. Non-residents will still have to wait, though - they will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1.

The Russian central bank said on Saturday that the Moscow Exchange will resume trading on Monday, with Russian shares and bonds in normal mode, albeit for half a day.

It said the trading session will last from 9:50 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. Moscow time (0650-1050 GMT). The Russian market is gradually reopening and returning to normal after a suspension caused by sweeping Western sanctions that followed the beginning of what Russia calls "a special operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russia partially resumed some stock trading on Thursday after a near month-long hiatus. On Friday, stocks fell on their second day of trading with losses led by flag carrier Aeroflot. Non-residents will still have to wait, though - they will be barred from selling stocks and OFZ rouble bonds until April 1. A ban on short selling also remained.

