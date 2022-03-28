HCL Tech to provide global service desk, on-site support to Novo Nordisk
- Country:
- India
IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday said it has been selected to provide global service desk and on-site support to global healthcare company Novo Nordisk.
Through the partnership, HCL will help Novo Nordisk transform its IT operations and create world-class end-user experiences and drive efficiency across its workforce, the company said in a statement.
HCL will implement a multi-lingual and omnichannel digital workplace solution for Novo Nordisk. Using the knowledge-centred service methodology and its automation and self-service capabilities, HCL will support over 48,000 end-users in 20 languages, across 58 countries and offer on-site IT services throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- HCL Technologies
- United States
- Asia
- Novo Nordisk
ALSO READ
Ukraine: How citizenship and race play out in refugees’ movements in Europe
Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia
Europe's arms imports jump amid tensions with Russia, says think-tank SIPRI
Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's EU membership, sanctions against Russia with European Council President