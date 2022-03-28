Left Menu

HCL Tech to provide global service desk, on-site support to Novo Nordisk

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 20:27 IST
HCL Tech to provide global service desk, on-site support to Novo Nordisk
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday said it has been selected to provide global service desk and on-site support to global healthcare company Novo Nordisk.

Through the partnership, HCL will help Novo Nordisk transform its IT operations and create world-class end-user experiences and drive efficiency across its workforce, the company said in a statement.

HCL will implement a multi-lingual and omnichannel digital workplace solution for Novo Nordisk. Using the knowledge-centred service methodology and its automation and self-service capabilities, HCL will support over 48,000 end-users in 20 languages, across 58 countries and offer on-site IT services throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022