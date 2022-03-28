Ukrainian forces retake town south of Sumy from Russia, U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC
The United States assesses that Ukrainian forces have retaken the town of Trostyanets, south of Sumy, from Russian forces, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.
"The Ukrainians are continuing to try to take back ground," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
