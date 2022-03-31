Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 12:47 IST
Historic time for civil aviation in India: Scindia
As many as 1,783 flights are being operated by foreign airlines every week from India beginning March 27, while 1,465 flights are being run by domestic airlines, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He also said that two new airlines -- the new avatar of Jet Airways and Akasa Air-- will take to the skies this year.

“On March 27, we have opened all international sector capacity. Foreign airlines will fly 1,783 flights per week and domestic airlines will fly 1,465 flights (per week),” he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said after 20 years, two new airlines will take to the skies and they will initially start short haul operations which will be expanded gradually.

“This is a historic time for civil aviation in India,” he said.

Scindia said through the 'Udan' scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been facilitating the common man's travel by air and so far 11 new airlines have come into existence in the country of which three were startups.

Replying to another question, the minister said since the airlines were deregulated, they were free to take their own decision on which route they would like to fly as per their own economic viability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

