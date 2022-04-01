Shravan Subramanyam takes over as new President of NATHEALTH

Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH on Friday said it has appointed Wipro GE Healthcare Managing Director Shravan Subramanyam as its new President.

Subramanyam takes over from Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chief Radiologist at Mahajan Imaging, the industry body said in a statement. Other members of the newly elected NATHEALTH leadership team are Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Senior Vice President, Ameera Shah as Vice President and Vrinda Mathur as Secretary.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary-General, will continue to lead and head the NATHEALTH secretariat.

