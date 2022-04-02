Left Menu

Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-04-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 12:38 IST
Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors planned for evacuations on Saturday
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.

