Judge killed, colleague injured as car collides with tractor-trolley in MP

He said that Rishi Tiwari and Ashish Mathoria, both posted as Judicial Magistrate First Class JMFC in Bada Malhera, were travelling to Chhatarpur when their car collided with a stationary tractor-trolley near Para Chowki under the Matguan police station area. Tiwari died on the spot while Mathoria and Ram Dinkar, who was driving the car, were seriously injured.

PTI | Chhatarpur | Updated: 03-04-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 09:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A judge posted in a court in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh was killed while his colleague was seriously injured when their car collided with a tractor-trolley, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sagar-Kanpur Road, about 12 km away from the Chhatarpur district headquarters, around 8 pm on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said. He said that Rishi Tiwari and Ashish Mathoria, both posted as Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Bada Malhera, were travelling to Chhatarpur when their car collided with a stationary tractor-trolley near Para Chowki under the Matguan police station area. Tiwari died on the spot while Mathoria and Ram Dinkar, who was driving the car, were seriously injured. Mathoria and Dinkar were referred to a private hospital in Gwalior after initial treatment at the Chhatarpur district hospital, Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

