BluePi Consulting Accelerates International Expansion with Australia Operations Launch and Announces Appointment of Gaurav Sharma as Regional CEO

Sharma Brings Over Two Decades of Experience, Building Profitable Business Portfolios Across Consulting, Technology & Digital Transformation for Leading Technology Brands and Will Help Customers Forge Their Data-Driven Business Transformation GURGAON, India, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BluePi Consulting (BluePi), a leader in data-driven solutions, today announced its first international operations in Sydney and appointed Gaurav Sharma as CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

The opening of the company's direct presence in Australia will accelerate BluePi's momentum in the region and enable Australian and New Zealand enterprises to partner with the company on their data-driven business transformation journeys and support their drive to cloud adoption.

BluePi offers enterprises consulting and strategic solutions across cloud, data, AI-driven supply chain and app modernisation; enabling businesses to deliver a superior customer experience. The India headquartered AI / ML based data and cloud solutions company is focused on bringing its best practices from across retail, BFSI, logistics and other industries, enabling local and global enterprises to adopt scalable, intelligent data-driven, cloud-based strategies that will liberate siloed data, unlocking meaningful insights resulting in superior business outcomes.

BluePi is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and has strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, GCP and Cloudera – strengthening acceleration of its customers' data journeys in cloud. These partnerships are not only a capability boon but also a strategic advantage as these organisations have a rapidly growing customer base in Australia and New Zealand.

Gaurav Sharma has more than 20 years of consulting and sales experience in the IT Industry and will be responsible for accelerating the company's ANZ presence focusing on aligning business objectives, technology investments, enterprise partnerships and customer outcomes as the cornerstone of accelerated growth in the region.

Sharma's extensive experience at tech giants like Cognizant, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Siemens inherently brings in expertise to lead the ANZ business. Sharma was formerly Vice President and Head of Industries Business for Australia & New Zealand at Cognizant. During his tenure with the organisation, he worked with the sales, delivery and operations teams to achieve impressive portfolio growth. Prior to that Sharma was Area Vice President and Head of Sales for Travel, Transportation, Logistics, Energy & Utilities as well as Public Sector for HCL Technologies. He has also held senior Relationship Management and Consulting positions at Tech Mahindra and Siemens.

Pronam Chatterjee and Kaushik Khanna, Founders at BluePi said, ''Gaurav Sharma has an incredible track record driving growth within enterprise technology companies, and we're excited to have him as a co-founder, leading the business in our first international market that has emerged strongly from the pandemic and shows incredible potential across a diverse range of industry sectors from banking and financial services to retail, public sector, telecommunications, construction and logistics.''.

''The innovations that BluePi has pioneered will completely transform enterprise digital business models and I'm thrilled with the opportunity to bring our skills, knowledge and experience to enable customers and partners in Australia and New Zealand to leverage new-age technologies,'' said Sharma.

About BluePi: BluePi is a born-in-the-cloud technology company that focuses on solving business problems with innovative use of cutting-edge technology. A purpose-led organization that believes in bringing transformation to the businesses we work with via our world-class capabilities in data, cloud, and digital transformation.

Founded in 2012 in Gurgaon – India, BluePi has successfully presented itself as one of the 'game changers' in the industry, with its data-driven, cloud-based industry solutions. We are a Premier Consulting Partner with AWS and have strategic partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, Cloudera and GCP.

We help customers with their Data driven Business Transformation journeys through the delivery of End-to-End specialised IT enabled services & solutions including Big Data, AI-enabled Data Analytics, Machine Learning, App Modernisation and Development, Cloud Migrations and Web analytics platforms. For more information, please visit, www.bluepiit.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)