Left Menu

Hadoti Region: Promising Jewel in India's Tourism Crown

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the tourism potential of Rajasthan's Hadoti region at the Hadoti Travel Mart. With its rich heritage, water bodies, and diverse landscapes, participants expressed confidence in its tourism growth, aiming for increased domestic and international tourist arrivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 05-01-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 17:14 IST
Hadoti Region: Promising Jewel in India's Tourism Crown
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the Hadoti Travel Mart in Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the region's remarkable blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Union Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the region's appeal by focusing on its unique offerings, such as the Chambal Safari and historic sites.

The event attracted nearly 600 tour operators, marking the start of a concerted effort to integrate Hadoti into mainstream tourism circuits, with aspirations to significantly boost its economic contribution by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

Debate Erupts Over VB-G RAM G: Jharkhand Congress Leads Protests

 India
2
Manipur Explosions Reverberate: Anger Flares Amid Calls for Justice

Manipur Explosions Reverberate: Anger Flares Amid Calls for Justice

 India
3
Greenland's Sovereignty or Acquisition? European Leaders Respond to Trump's Ambitions

Greenland's Sovereignty or Acquisition? European Leaders Respond to Trump's ...

 Global
4
NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling Near Taj Mahal

NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling Near Taj Mahal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026