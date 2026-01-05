Hadoti Region: Promising Jewel in India's Tourism Crown
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the tourism potential of Rajasthan's Hadoti region at the Hadoti Travel Mart. With its rich heritage, water bodies, and diverse landscapes, participants expressed confidence in its tourism growth, aiming for increased domestic and international tourist arrivals.
In a recent address at the Hadoti Travel Mart in Kota, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the region's remarkable blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.
Union Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the region's appeal by focusing on its unique offerings, such as the Chambal Safari and historic sites.
The event attracted nearly 600 tour operators, marking the start of a concerted effort to integrate Hadoti into mainstream tourism circuits, with aspirations to significantly boost its economic contribution by 2047.
