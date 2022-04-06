AstraZeneca rebrands its Chennai centre into Global Innovation and Technology Centre

AstraZeneca India, the services arm of global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, on Wednesday said the Global Capability Centre in Chennai has been rebranded as Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) with a focus on driving increased innovation.

According to officials, the Global Technology Centre over the last eight years has delivered information technology services and capabilities for AstraZeneca's global business.

The Centre has evolved from that of traditional IT services, into a critical engine for AstraZeneca's digital journey, a company statement said.

''Our centre in Chennai continues to play a strategic role in our digital transformation, working on visualisation, data and analytics, hyper automation, among others. These technologies and innovations play a key role in helping us to advance our science, anticipate patient needs, and work seamlessly across our organisation,'' AstraZeneca, Chief Digital Officer, Cindy Hoots said.

''I am thrilled to see that the work delivered by the team in Chennai is being reflected in our transition from GTC to GITC (Global Innovation and Technology Centre,'' Hoots said.

The Chennai centre played a key role in driving productivity, delivery of technology and innovation across AstraZeneca's global business. The rebranding marks the centre's evolution of capabilities and commitment to drive innovation.

AstraZeneca India Pvt Ltd., Managing Director, Siva Padmanabhan said, ''With close to 2,800 highly skilled employees, GITC is now one of the largest technology centres across the life sciences industry in the country.'' ''The strong collaboration we have been able to build between industry, academia and government has helped us in our pursuit of enabling smart capabilities and scale across the company's value chain''.

''Our GITC aims to bring in the best of technology, innovation, to address the ever-evolving healthcare and technology landscape. The rebranding is a powerful acknowledgement of the strategic importance our Chennai centre plays in our global operations,'' he added.

