LocoNav forms strategic partners with logistics firm Locus

AI-driven tech firm LocoNav has formed a strategic partnership with business-to-business logistics optimisation startup Locus. Following the collaboration, LocoNav's fleet management solutions (FMS) will help Locus optimise and operate multiple vehicles with ease on a single platform, a release said on Wednesday. LocoNav's fleet management solution includes offerings like track and trace, fuel monitoring, onboard diagnostics with real-time alerts, rich analytics, and customised reports, among others. Inefficiencies like delays caused by congestion, suboptimal routes, accidents or cargo thefts and excessive fuel consumption - caused by speeding, idling or harsh acceleration, can negatively impact a delivery business, the release said. Locus uses machine learning, deep tech and proprietary algorithms to solve complex last-mile problems, it said. End-to-end visibility allows clients of Locus to enhance their operational efficiency by reining in costs and streamlining the customer experience, LocoNav said. It is currently present in 50 countries. It is device agnostic and already compatible with over 2.2k devices from the simplest GPS location trackers to completely integrated fleet management solutions servicing over 5-million vehicles across different industries. As per an IMARC Group Report, the global logistics market is pegged to reach USD 6.55 trillion by 2027, the release said, adding that through this partnership, both LocoNav and Locus will enable digital transformation in the logistics industry by automating supply chain operations.

''Collaboration is the first step to growth. This partnership will help us unlock great value for the entire ecosystem, further supporting us in our mission to democratise fleet tech,'' the release quoted LocoNav co-founders Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain as saying. Supply chain inefficiencies translate into losses of billions every year. This collaboration is a step forward to positively impact the end-user experience by addressing challenges like inadequate tech infrastructure and lack of operational visibility.

''We are extremely excited about our collaboration with LocoNav and are looking forward to adding more value for enterprise customers with our last-mile optimisation platform. This collaboration will help us empower our enterprise clients with a world-class fleet visibility tool,'' said Pranjal Swarup, Director for Partnerships at Locus.

