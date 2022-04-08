Three killed in bus crash near Egypt's Red Sea

At least three people, including two Polish tourists, were killed when a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, the media reported on Friday.

The bus carrying 21 people, including 19 Polish tourists, on Thursday rolled over on the highway that links the two ports of Safaga and al-Qoseir. The Egyptian driver was also killed in the crash.

Another 14 Poles and two Egyptians were injured and transferred to nearby hospitals, said MENA news agency.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt's official statistics agency said there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics were available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents in the country, causing over 3,080 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)