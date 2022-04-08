Left Menu

Three killed in bus crash near Egypt's Red Sea

The Egyptian driver was also killed in the crash.Another 14 Poles and two Egyptians were injured and transferred to nearby hospitals, said MENA news agency.Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.Egypts official statistics agency said there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics were available, leaving over 3,480 dead.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:32 IST
Three killed in bus crash near Egypt's Red Sea
  • Country:
  • Egypt

At least three people, including two Polish tourists, were killed when a bus crashed on a highway near the Red Sea, the media reported on Friday.

The bus carrying 21 people, including 19 Polish tourists, on Thursday rolled over on the highway that links the two ports of Safaga and al-Qoseir. The Egyptian driver was also killed in the crash.

Another 14 Poles and two Egyptians were injured and transferred to nearby hospitals, said MENA news agency.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record.

The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Egypt's official statistics agency said there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics were available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents in the country, causing over 3,080 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022