New-age entrepreneurs should not chase valuations but follow dreams passionately: Raymond CMD

New-age entrepreneurs should not to chase valuations but follow their dreams passionately, Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania has said.

Chasing valuation could be ''fickle'', Singhania said while facilitating the winners of the Raymond CEO Forum on Friday.

Today’s businesses believe in ‘cash-burn’ but as a traditional company always believe on ‘cash- flows’, he said, adding both styles of businesses will co-exist.

''We have seen new-age entrepreneurs chasing valuations, which can be fickle…So the age-old way of doing business for profit, looking after cash-flows is important,'' said a company statement quoting Singhania.

Felicitating the winners of the Raymond CEO Forum, Singhania said Indian leaders are making a stronger presence felt not just in our country but across the world and the rising number of Indian CEOs in global workplaces is a great testimony to our leadership.

''In a new world order, India is in a bright spot and I believe that the time is opportune for our nation to rise to the occasion and make greater strides,'' he said.

Singhania also cautioned against the growing inflation.

Raymond CEO Forum India Awards honours leadership excellence. The awardees included C.P. Gurnani of Tech Mahindra, Falguni Nayar from Nykaa, Dr Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech, Sunil Dutt from Jio and M R Kumar from LIC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)