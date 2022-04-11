Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as surging yields hit growth stocks

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:04 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged, ahead of Tuesday's inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90.9 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 34630.27.

The S&P 500 fell 25.6 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 4462.64​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 163.7 points, or 1.19%, to 13547.293 at the opening bell.

