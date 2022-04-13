Lloyd ropes in Sourav Ganguly as Brand Ambassador for Eastern Indian markets

Electrical goods major Havells India on Wednesday said its consumer durables brand, Lloyd, has roped in former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly as its Brand Ambassador for Eastern Indian markets.

Ganguly will endorse Lloyd range of consumer durables, through promotion, advertising and marketing as a part of the association, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

The association with him will help Lloyd achieve its next phase of growth in the Eastern market, it added.

''The brand sees Sourav Ganguly as an inspiration that portrays a rare blend of talent, class, intelligence, and popularity that complements Lloyd's legacy and brand ethos,'' Havells India Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said.

He further said, ''We are confident that this association will enable us to explore new avenues for our continued growth and success and further strengthen our positioning in the consumer durables segment.'' On his association with the brand, Ganguly said, ''Lloyd has established itself as one of the most reliable consumer durable brands in India with its constant focus on innovations, superior technology and after sales customer support.'' Ganguly is currently the president of BCCI.

Lloyd's product portfolio comprises air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and LED TVs.

