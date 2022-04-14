NZ and Pacific Islands FFA partner to increase support for offshore fisheries

Left Menu

It is the third phase of a successful programme with the FFA that has delivered improved economic outcomes for the Pacific for sustainable use of the region’s tuna fisheries.

“The FFA is an indispensable part of the Pacific, building regional solidarity and supporting economic resilience through the sustainable management of the shared tuna fisheries,” said Aupito William Sio. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Increasing employment and economic benefits from the Pacific's offshore fisheries is the focus of a new NZD$5 million partnership between Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA).

The partnership was announced today at the 7th Our Ocean Conference in Palau, by Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aupito William Sio and FFA Director-General, Dr Manumatavai Tupou-Roosen.

"The FFA is an indispensable part of the Pacific, building regional solidarity and supporting economic resilience through the sustainable management of the shared tuna fisheries," said Aupito William Sio.

"We are very grateful to Aotearoa New Zealand for its steadfast and long-standing support. This partnership has been critical in promoting beneficial investments in the Pacific tuna fishery to support jobs and livelihood, and to improve the working conditions for vessel crews," said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

"This four-year programme of funding will support our members to attract new investment and help SMEs to grow and diversify their markets. We also warmly welcome the new component supporting increased female participation in the sector. Aotearoa New Zealand's assistance is vital to achieving these FFA priorities."

"Aotearoa New Zealand is pleased to continue supporting this work and I am particularly happy that this phase of the activity has a strong focus on increasing women's participation in Pacific fisheries," said Aupito William Sio.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

