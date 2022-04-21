Demand for industrial, warehousing spaces in Pune may rise 15 pc in 2022: JLL India

The demand for industrial and warehousing spaces in Pune may rise by 15 percent to around 7.5 million square feet this year on better demand from e-commerce and third-party logistic firms, according to JLL India.

Pune witnessed a peak demand of 6.5 million square feet in 2021.

''Projected growth in demand is ~15-16 percent in 2022 to take it to 7.5 million square feet by the end of 2022,'' JLL India said in a statement.

Pune's industrial and warehousing market has grown rapidly, with the current stock at 33.2 million square feet in 2021.

The supply is expected to reach 60 million square feet by the end of 2025. The monthly rentals are Rs 17-30 per square foot.

Pune has been a manufacturing hub since the 1960s. The city has attracted several large multinational corporations, focused on auto, auto and ancillaries, electronics, white goods, and some of the newer industries like Electric Vehicles (EVs) and renewables.

The supply is predominantly concentrated in the northern part of the city, namely Chakan and Talegaon, and the eastern belt starts from Phulgaon to Ranjangaon.

Chakan and Talegaon account for almost 70 percent of the industrial and warehousing supply.

