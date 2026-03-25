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Tragic Electric Shock Incident Sparks Student Protest at Pune College

A 23-year-old agri-business student, Chaitanya Kundalik Chavan, died after suffering an electric shock while fetching water from a cooler at Pune's College of Agriculture. Despite student protests over prior complaints about electrical faults being ignored, the tragic incident claims yet another life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:47 IST
Tragic Electric Shock Incident Sparks Student Protest at Pune College
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  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune when a 23-year-old student succumbed to injuries after receiving a severe electric shock at the College of Agriculture. The incident, involving Chaitanya Kundalik Chavan, occurred on March 14 when he attempted to draw water from a cooler.

Chavan, from Ashti in Beed district, was pursuing agri-business management. He died during treatment on Tuesday afternoon at a private hospital. Police confirmed that the cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

Following Chavan's death, fellow students protested on campus. They claimed that repeated warnings about electrical issues in the mess area had been ignored. The situation highlights concerns over campus safety and infrastructure maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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