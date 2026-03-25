Maharashtra Cracks Down on Land Irregularities in Pune

The Maharashtra government has launched a major crackdown on officials involved in land-related irregularities in Pune, as revealed by Revenue Minister Chandrakant Bawankule. Serious procedural abuses were identified in 424 cases, prompting immediate government action.

In response to unlawful orders passed by misusing the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, officials from the most severe cases have been sent on compulsory leave. This decisive measure comes after a state committee investigation, which scrutinized thousands of cases, flagged the violations.

A state-wide probe has now been initiated, with plans to amend existing legislation to prevent future breaches. In addition, a review of illegal orders will be conducted over the next six months, aiming to restore original land statuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)