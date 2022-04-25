Left Menu

Commodity stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as slowdown concerns bite

London's FTSE 100 slid 2% on Monday, dragged down by commodity and financial stocks, as concerns over global economic slowdown clouded investors' risk appetite ahead of a barrage of corporate earnings reports due this week. The blue-chip index, which fell 2% to touch an over five-week low, is set for its worst day since March 4.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:03 IST
Commodity stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as slowdown concerns bite
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 slid 2% on Monday, dragged down by commodity and financial stocks, as concerns over global economic slowdown clouded investors' risk appetite ahead of a barrage of corporate earnings reports due this week.

The blue-chip index, which fell 2% to touch an over five-week low, is set for its worst day since March 4. The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 1.7% to hit its lowest level since March 16.

Oil majors BP and Shell were down 4.7% and 3.8%, respectively, while the industrial mining sub-index lost 6.1%, tracking lower crude and metal prices as prospects of prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in China stoked demand fears. Broadly, Asian stocks had their worst session in 1-1/2 months as concerns about rapid and aggressive U.S. rate hikes and slowing growth momentum rattled sentiment.

Banks dropped 1.8%, with Asia-focused lenders HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered slipping ahead of their results due this week. "Having spent most of the last few weeks trying to put to one side concerns about events in eastern Europe, a slowdown in China, and the increasing risks of what inflation might do to company earnings, as well as consumer incomes, the final straw appears to be a concern about the prospect of a policy mistake by central banks, and a possible recession by the end of the year," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK said in a note.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday the central bank could deal with the fast rise in inflation without damaging the economy, but the path was a narrow one. McColl's Retail Group slumped 55.5% as the British convenience store chain forecast tepid annual core profit after a weaker-than-expected Easter performance, dented by lower consumer spending and supply chain disruptions.

Bucking the sombre mood, shares of Polymetal climbed 5.1% after the Russian gold and silver producer said its first-quarter revenue grew by 4% year-on-year to $616 million due to higher gold prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022