Lasa Secures Bulk Order of Rs. 500 Million

Lasa Supergenerics Limited, India's Leading API Manufacturer, announced that it has secured a new order of Rs. 500 Million from just 5 customers. We are delighted to announce that with the efforts of our Marketing Team and the quality of product we offer we were able to grab the order of Rs. 500 Million from only 5 customers in this highly competitive market scenario. Such a huge order at the beginning of the financial year shall help the company to boost its production and contribute to the top line of the Company. Besides day-to-day business, this bulk order will flood our Order Books yet again for this fiscal which shall help the Company not only to recover the losses incurred in the last financial year due to Natural Calamities but also to contribute toward the bottom line and achieve even greater heights. Commenting on this development, Dr. Omkar Herlekar, Chairman & Managing Director, Lasa Supergenerics said, "This is just the beginning of the Fiscal and our team was able to grab the opportunity. We are thankful to our customers for having such great confidence in us. This was not possible without the efforts of our production team for manufacturing such quality products with the monopolistic approach in the segment. We are looking forward to receiving such bulk orders from overseas customers in near future. These bulk orders will contribute to the topline of the Company as well as help in improving the EBITA of the Company. Moreover, we are working on making all our products fully backward integrated which shall boost the return on capital of the Company, we shall continue to remain committed to growth. We were excited to share the name of the customers with all our stakeholders along with other terms of the order. However, due to restrictions as imposed by NDA signed we retain the same with us and assure you for more bulk orders in the coming month." About Lasa Supergenerics Limited (www.lasalabs.com; BSE: 540702; NSE: LASA) Founded in 2011, Lasa Supergenerics Limited is a globally well-trusted brand with high-quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products among various customers. The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25% of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, the Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan, etc. For more details, please visit www.lasalabs.com. Note: Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other risk factors, viewers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

