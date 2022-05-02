Left Menu

4 people killed, 2 injured after van hits bus in Gujarat

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 02-05-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 09:05 IST
Four people were killed and two others grievously injured when their van collided head-on with a bus near Limbdi in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, police said.

The six people were going from Rajkot to Rajasthan to attend a marriage function when the accident took place around 2.30 am near Katariya village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, over 100 km from Ahmedabad.

Their van hit a bus coming from the opposite direction, an official from Limbdi police station said.

Four of the van passengers died on the spot, while two others suffered serious injuries, he said.

All the four deceased, in their 20s, were residents of Rajkot, he said.

''The injured persons were rushed to a hospital at Limbdi. Further investigation is underway,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

