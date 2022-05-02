Nordic stocks hit by flash crash

Nordic stocks fell sharply on Monday before partly recovering in what brokers Nordnet said was a "flash crash" triggered by a brief market panic.

The Stockholm benchmark stock index, which at one point fell by 8%, was trading down 2.5% at 0854 GMT, while the bourses in Copenhagen and Oslo also experienced big falls. Other European markets also tumbled, including Germany, Italy, and France, but later partly recovered.

A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news in the market that could explain the rapid decline that took place just before 0800 GMT. "We are looking into this as a matter of routine, there was no news in the market that could explain such a large move," Euronext Oslo spokesperson Cathrine Segerlund said.

Nasdaq, which operates the stock exchanges in Stockholm and Copenhagen, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.