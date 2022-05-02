Nordic stocks hit by flash crash
Other European markets also tumbled, including in Germany, Italy and France, but later partly recovered. A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news in the market that could explain the rapid decline that took place just before 0800 GMT.
Nordic stocks fell sharply on Monday before partly recovering in what brokers Nordnet said was a "flash crash" triggered by a brief market panic.
The Stockholm benchmark stock index, which at one point fell by 8%, was trading down 2.5% at 0854 GMT, while the bourses in Copenhagen and Oslo also experienced big falls. Other European markets also tumbled, including Germany, Italy, and France, but later partly recovered.
A Euronext Oslo spokesperson said there was no news in the market that could explain the rapid decline that took place just before 0800 GMT. "We are looking into this as a matter of routine, there was no news in the market that could explain such a large move," Euronext Oslo spokesperson Cathrine Segerlund said.
Nasdaq, which operates the stock exchanges in Stockholm and Copenhagen, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.
