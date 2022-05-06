Intellect Design Arena reports 28.11% rise in Q4 top-line

Chennai, May 6 (PTI): Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a cloud native, multi-product financial technology company, has recorded a 28.11 per cent rise on its revenue for the quarter ending March 31,2022 at Rs 5,094 million, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company had recorded total revenue at Rs 3,976 million during corresponding period previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 total revenue grew by 25.4 per cent to Rs 18,782 million from Rs 14,975 million recorded same period last fiscal.

Net profit during the quarter under review was at Rs 953 million up by 18.2 per cent, as against Rs 806 million registered same period last fiscal.

Net profit for the year ending March 31, 2022 rose by 33 per cent to Rs 3,491 million from Rs 2,628 million registered year ago.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd Chairman Arun Jain said, ''our calibrated yet market leadership journey in Fintech continues to drive 25 per cent annualised growth in revenues and 33 per cent growth in profits.'' According to company Chief Financial officer Venkateswarlu Saranu, the power of design thinking is driving better and faster deliveries resulting into higher cash quarter on quarter with net cash of Rs 5,580 million.

''All the five financial metrics have grown handsomely during the year -- Revenue, EBITDA, Cash, PAT and EPS'', he said.

Meanwhile, the company said the Board approved the appointment of Ambrish P Jain as additional director. He would be an independent director.

Prior taking up the new responsibility he was the chief operating officer at Vodafone Idea Ltd,the statement said.

The Board at its meeting also declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on the face value of Rs 5 each on equity shares, for the financial year March 31, 2022.

