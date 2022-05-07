Left Menu

MP: Shatabdi Express stranded for 2 hours after running over camel near Morena

PTI | Morena | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Shatabdi Express train was left stranded for two hours after body parts of a camel that walked on to the track got stuck in the engine following a collision in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Saturday, an official said. The incident occurred near Hetampur railway station, some 10 km from Morena, around 9 am, when the Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express was heading towards the state capital, inspector Harikesh Meena of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said.

A camel was run over when it walked on to the track and its body parts got cut into pieces and got stuck in the engine after the collision, halting the train at the spot, he said, adding that no passenger was injured in the incident.

It took around two hours to remove the animal's body parts from the engine, and the train later left for the destination, Meena said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is underway, he added.

The Shatabdi Express (12002) runs between New Delhi (NDLS) to Bhopal's Rani Kamalapati Railway Station.

