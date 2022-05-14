Incessant rainfall, landslides cause cancellation and short termination of trains

Incessant rainfall and landslides have led to the cancellation and short termination of several trains in Lumding-Badarpur section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), a railway spokesperson said on Saturday.

In view of water logging and landslides due to heavy rains in several locations of Lumding - Badarpur hill section of Lumding division, services of several trains have been cancelled and partially cancelled, short-terminated and short-originated. In Dima Hasao, incessant rains during the past few days have affected normal life in the district with several residential houses and commercial buildings damaged, though no loss of life has been reported so far, according to a report of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahamed in an advisory alerted people to avoid travelling and to restrict their movement as road conditions have become vulnerable following heavy rainfall, leading to mud slips and landslides in different locations of the district.

The NFR spokesperson said the Silchar-New Tinsukia Express and its corresponding train New Tinsukia-Silchar, the Agartala-Deoghar Express and its corresponding Guwahati-Silchar Express were cancelled on Saturday. The Guwahati-Badarpur Tourist Express, which commenced its journey on Saturday, has been short terminated at Langting and will remain partially cancelled between Langting and Badarpur while the corresponding train from Badarpur will originate from Langting. The Sealdah - Agartala Kanchanjunga express, which began its journey on May 13 has been short terminated at Maibang and will remain partially cancelled between Maibang and Agartala while its corresponding train from Agartala has been short terminated at Badarpur, the spokesperson said. The Agartala – Bangalore Cant Humsafar express, which commenced journey on May 14 has been short terminated at Badarpur and will remain partially cancelled between Badarpur and Bangalore Cant. The Rani Kamalapati - Agartala special, which commenced journey on May 12 has been short terminated at Lumding and will remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Agartala and its corresponding train, commencing journey on May 16 will originate from Guwahati and remain partially cancelled between Agartala and Guwahati. The New Delhi–Silchar express, which began its journey on May 12 has been short terminated at Lumding and will remain partially cancelled between Lumding and Silchar. The Bangalore Cant–Agartala special, which commenced journey on May 13 has been short terminated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled in between Guwahati and Agartala while its corresponding train will commence journey on May 17 from Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled in between Agartala and Guwahati, the spokesperson added.

