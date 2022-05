Tourist from Delhi dies after slipping into river in J-K Ganderbal

A tourist from Delhi died after he slipped into a river in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Mohammad Anwar, a resident of the Okhla area in Delhi, slipped into the Sindh river at Sonamarg while he was using his mobile phone, they said.

Anwar was retrieved from the river by locals and police but he had died apparently due to injuries he sustained on his head, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)