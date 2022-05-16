Left Menu

Goa: Forest official suspended for hill cutting in Sattari; probe on

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 21:30 IST
Goa: Forest official suspended for hill cutting in Sattari; probe on
Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has ordered the suspension of a range forest officer (RFO) while a deputy conservator of forest (DCF) is facing an inquiry over hill cutting in the eco-sensitive Sattari taluka.

The cutting was taking place in Vagheri Hills, an important part of the Western Ghats, and Rane tweeted on Monday that it was continuing despite strict orders to stop it.

''Despite the department taking action and stopping the work at Vagheri Hills, some people have taken law in to their hands and resumed work without permission from the TCP and Forest department,'' he tweeted.

''I have instructed PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forest) to suspend the RFO (Range Forest Officer) on duty, and a show cause notice has been sent to the then DCF (Deputy Conservator of Forest) in charge. If the explanation is not satisfactory, the DCF will be suspended as well,'' he said in another tweet.

