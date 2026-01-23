Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts Russian Oil Tanker in Mediterranean: A Shadow Fleet Unveiled

French authorities are investigating an intercepted oil tanker suspected of illegally transporting Russian oil amid sanctions. The ship, part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' was redirected by the French navy. Prosecutors are focusing on its alleged nationality's misrepresentation, with the captain set for trial in February.

Updated: 23-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:15 IST
French Navy Intercepts Russian Oil Tanker in Mediterranean: A Shadow Fleet Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
French prosecutors have launched an investigation into an oil tanker intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea, suspected of carrying Russian petroleum in defiance of international sanctions. Amid heightened scrutiny over compliance, the French navy took action Thursday, redirecting the vessel for further inspection.

Operated by Murmansk-based entities, 'The Grinch' is allegedly linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet,' a collection of over 400 ships reportedly utilized to sidestep sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict. These vessels are primarily older, and often sail under flags from countries not enforcing sanctions, encompassing a scheme of complex ownership.

The oil tanker's captain faces legal proceedings in February, following allegations of non-cooperation during the naval operation. This incident follows a pattern of firm stances by France and other nations against maritime sanction violations, as exemplified by a similar interception last September, controversially criticized by Russian authorities.

