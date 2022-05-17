Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited Bags the Prestigious National Technology Awards 2022 Conferred by the Government of India for Supraflex Cruz - Sirolimus Eluting Coronary System

Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh gave the award for successful commercialization of indigenous technology on National Technology Day 2022 New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Union Minister of State of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, and Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh gave away the prestigious National Technology Awards 2022 for the successful commercialization of indigenous technologies on National Science Day 2022.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited bagged the National Technology Award 2022 for Supraflex Cruz - Sirolimus Eluting Coronary System.

Speaking at the National Technology Day 2022 event, which coincides with India becoming a full Nuclear Country after the Nuclear explosion at Pokhran on 11th May, 1998, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “India is already on the ascent and Science, Technology and Innovation are going to be the key determinants of the roadmap for next 25 years when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.” The awards were given by the Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body of Government of India functioning under Department of Science of Technology for the year 2021-22. The winners were selected from a total 390 applications after thorough examination by eminent technologists and a stringent two-tier evaluation process. The winners have been selected under the categories --Indigenous Technologies, MSME, Startups, and Women Scientists in Translational Research and Women Entrepreneurs. Dr S. Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST and Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary TDB were Guests of Honours.

“These awards conferred to various industries provides a platform of recognition to Indian industries and their technology provider, who have worked as a team, to bring innovation to the market and contributed to the vision of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat”,'' said Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, Technology Development Board.

‘Supraflex Cruz’ is a Drug Eluting Coronary Stent with features such as low strut thickness (60 microns across all diameters), biodegradable polymer and is offered in many sizes. It is considered to be the “most deliverable” stent (Source: Frost & Sullivan’s report on “Independent Market Report on Vascular Devices Market in Select Geographies” dated August 20, 2021). Deliverability implies high ‘ease of use’ for implanting physicians in deploying a stent into complex arteries. Supraflex Cruz has been implanted in more than 400,000 patients globally as of March 31, 2021.

Congratulating the winners Dr VK Rai, Head of the Scientific Award Conduction Committee and Scientist - 'F' at Technology Development Board said, ''This award is the most prestigious award in the field of Science and Technology. I congratulate Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd for successful commercialisation of the indigenously developed Supraflex Cruz - Sirolimus Eluting Coronary System, as a recognition of self-reliant India.” Accepting the honour Mr Bhargav Kotadia, Managing Director, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited (''SMT”) said, “We are proud to receive this coveted award from the Government of India, recognising SMT’s position as a leading technology provider in the vascular devices domain globally. Since inception SMT has followed its motto ‘Pledged to Save Millions’, and with our unique and rigorously tested products, we proudly take forward the Hon’ble Prime Ministers vision of a ‘Self-Reliant’ India, ridding import dependency in this niche segment of vascular products.” About SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited) Sahajanand Medical Technologies Limited is a leading medical devices company that researches, designs, develops, manufacturers and markets vascular devices globally. SMT has a leading market share in the drug eluting stent (“DES”) market in India, with a market share of 31% as of March 31st, 2021 of the total DES sales volume in India. SMT is also among the top five companies in terms of market share (by sales volume of DES) in each of Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Poland, as of March 31, 2021 (Source: Frost & Sullivan’s report on “Independent Market Report on Vascular Devices Market in Select Geographies” dated August 20, 2021, commissioned by and paid for by SMT). SMT has a sales presence in more than 69 countries including direct presence in 10 countries such as Germany, Poland, Spain, France, UK and Brazil. SMT offers products that are used in: (i) interventional cardiology, i.e., devices used for the treatment of blockages in heart vessels (coronary artery disease), such as coronary stents and catheters; (ii) structural heart therapy, i.e., devices used for treatment of abnormalities in the tissues, walls, and valves of the heart, such as transcatheter aortic valve implants (“TAVI”) and occluders; and (iii) peripheral intervention, i.e., devices used for treatment of blockages in the blood vessels other than those of the heart, such as renal stents.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Mr Bhargav Kotadia, Managing Director & Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Vice President, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd. receiving the National Award 2022 from Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh PWR PWR

