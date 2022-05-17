SAIL supplied 4,300 tn special steel for indigenous navy warships: Official
Steel Authority of India Ltd has supplied 4,300 tonnes of special steel for India's indigenous navy warships INS 'Udaygiri' and INS 'Surat', an official said.
The entire quantity of steel has been supplied from SAIL's Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela Steel Plants, he said.
"This is in continuation to SAIL's sustained efforts to contribute substantially in India's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' mission and to strengthen the country's efforts towards import substitution," the company said in a statement.
Earlier, SAIL had supplied special quality steel for various defence projects, it added.
