Onex Solutions Pvt. Ltd. To Award the Winner of Shark Tank India 200 Million Free Email Credits

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India Onex Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India's leading Enterprise Mobility Solutions Company, today announced that the winners of Shark Tank India will be awarded with 200 million email credits. The Indian franchise of a popular entrepreneur-themed US-based reality show had a great run in its debut season and the second season is already announced. This grand award is worth Rs 3 crore which Onex Solutions, a Government of India recognized Start-up, is offering free of cost to all the winners of Shark Tank India. Onex appreciates and values the hustle of the entrepreneurs and is delighted to support them to reach their target clientele more effectively. The winning startup will be able to use these credits to reach its potential customers with targeted promotional campaigns and strengthen the business in ways it may not have previously imagined.

Entrepreneurial ventures require forward-thinking, risk-taking and a willingness to work hard. Whether it's an artistic venture or a commercial one, the start-up wants to show its wares to the prospects and must appeal to them. If a person has a great idea, he/she should be willing to give it life and put forth the effort needed to complete it. Onex understands the importance of being innovative in today's dynamic business environment. A start-up must be able to act quickly and reach out to people who would be interested in its products or services. Onex gives a shout out to all promising entrepreneurs of India, who believe in creating a future not only for themselves but for a brighter India.

On this occasion, Mr. Dipak H. Agarwal, Founding Director & CEO, Onex Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, “Businesses do not exist to create their own products or services to satisfy customer demand, but to produce offerings as per the customers' requirements. As entrepreneurs, we are continuously bound by obstacles and experience that the primary constraint we face is access to capital. Without start-up funding, our creative ideas are useless. Our second constraint is the lack of access to the most effective marketing strategies. Most businesses are not aware of how the market works beyond all its apparent possibilities. Such inexperience only leads to ineffective promotion and acts as a barrier against finding the right vendor at the minimum cost! Because businesses stand on two basic foundations: minimum cost and maximum profit.” “We are very concerned with how internal issues affect external activities. It can limit one’s ability to market products. That's why it is a pleasure to work with Onex Solutions. We are efficiently ascending with a marketing opportunity for the ultimate sake of the budding start-ups participating in Shark Tank India. Our entrepreneurs realize that every moment and situation that life puts them into is a golden opportunity to be seized, to be grabbed right away, to be converted to something that fetches them true value! Hence, Onex brings you this beautiful marketing opportunity to help you reach your highs, but not at the cost of being blinded by your lows. Because, transparency is the key, and definitely our USP,” Dipak further added. About Onex Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Starting with an investment of around Rs 1 lakh from the promoter's savings in Kolkata, back in January 2013, Onex Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has grown into a company with offices in Mumbai and Bangalore and Sales Partners across India with teams in Chennai, Kanpur, Pune etc. When it comes to India's leading mobility solutions company, and a Government of India recognized start-up, Onex Solutions is a pioneer in the digital marketing space with close to a decade of experience. With such vast experience, it has gained expertise in tackling the latest technological advances.

Onex is a one-stop-shop for all the digital marketing needs for Independent Entrepreneurs catering to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to establish big brands in B2B and B2C segments. It provides its services to 4000+ satisfied clients from sectors such as FMCG, Health, Real Estate, Automobile, Education, Travel & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality, HR and E-Commerce, etc., with a host of services.

The services include Mobile Marketing via SMS, Email, Other Social Media Channel, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Automation & CRM Solutions and Digital Marketing, Virtual Mobile Number (VMN), Affiliate Campaigns on selected databases as per Target Audience of the client and other designed integrated customized solutions. Businesses benefit from Onex’s cost-effective ways of connecting with customers, increasing their brand awareness and sales. Through its lead generation campaigns, Onex helps clients build a strong customer base as well. The company has a pan-India database of various profiles like salaried class, pin code-wise data, car owners, online shopper’s database, real time traveler’s database, female or student’s database to name a few.

The digital advertising industry reached a market size of Rs 21,353 crore in 2021 from Rs 15,782 crore in 2020, growing at 35.3%, owing to the accelerated business and consumer shift towards digital. Digital media is expected to have a 29.5% CAGR to reach a market size of Rs 35,809 crore by 2023 according to a recent report by Dentsu India. Hence, the opportunities are endless.

Onex Solutions (www.onex.solutions) believes in localization and supports #BeVocalforLocal. The founders have pledged to generate opportunities for 10,000 individuals to help them become independent entrepreneurs. Onex Solutions is also launching a one-of-a-kind platform where people can sign-up for #PledgeVocalforlocal by giving a miss call on 9664896648 and if media or any organization would like to collaborate with the cause, they can reach Onex Solutions at idha@onexsolutions.com. For more details please login at https://ipledgetobevocalforlocal.com/sharktank.html PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)