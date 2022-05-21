Left Menu

Power Mech Projects posts Rs 47 cr net profit in Jan-Mar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 18:06 IST
Power Mech Projects posts Rs 47 cr net profit in Jan-Mar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Saturday posted a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.2 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, helped by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 36 crore net profit in the January-March quarter of the 2020-21 financial year, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the said period rose to Rs 905.4 crore, from Rs 759.9 crore a year ago.

The expenses were at Rs 841 crore, as against Rs 711 crore in the year-ago period. Power Mech Projects Limited, is one among the leading infrastructure-construction companies based in Hyderabad with a global presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022