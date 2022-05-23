Gold, foreign currency seized at airport
- Country:
- India
Nearly 3 kg of gold and various foreign currencies were seized from international passengers at the airport here in different incidents, the Customs said on Monday.
In one case, 1.4 kg of gold in paste form concealed in the shoes by a passenger who arrived from Dubai was seized on information, a Customs release here said.
''On extraction, one gold ingot totally weighing 1.402 kg, valued at Rs 64.98 lakh, was confiscated under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested,'' it said.
In another incident, six passengers who arrived from Sharjah and Colombo were intercepted by Air Intelligence officers and 1.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 69.50 lakh ''ingeniously concealed in various places'' was detected.
One passenger was arrested in connection with the seizure.
Further, Rs 10.70 lakh worth of foreign currencies of different denominations were confiscated from two passengers, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Sharjah
- lakh
- Customs
- Air Intelligence
- Colombo
- Customs Act
ALSO READ
Mcap of top-10 most valued firms tumbles over Rs 2.85 lakh cr; RIL biggest drag
Two cheat Nagpur bizman of Rs 54 lakh after promising N95 masks at cheap rates
Keeping his party's promise, Punjab CM orders Rs 50 lakh compensation to kin of PRTC driver
Skoda drives in Kushaq Monte Carlo edition with starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh
All-women police station SHO suspended for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe