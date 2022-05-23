Left Menu

Gold, foreign currency seized at airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:57 IST
Nearly 3 kg of gold and various foreign currencies were seized from international passengers at the airport here in different incidents, the Customs said on Monday.

In one case, 1.4 kg of gold in paste form concealed in the shoes by a passenger who arrived from Dubai was seized on information, a Customs release here said.

''On extraction, one gold ingot totally weighing 1.402 kg, valued at Rs 64.98 lakh, was confiscated under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested,'' it said.

In another incident, six passengers who arrived from Sharjah and Colombo were intercepted by Air Intelligence officers and 1.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 69.50 lakh ''ingeniously concealed in various places'' was detected.

One passenger was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Further, Rs 10.70 lakh worth of foreign currencies of different denominations were confiscated from two passengers, the release added.

