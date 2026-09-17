AI Supremacy Showdown: U.S. vs. China

The impending meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington will focus on the heated race for AI supremacy, a critical element in both nations’ economic and military prowess. Central to their dialogue is the sensitive issue of access to advanced chips, allegations of technology theft, and the regulation of AI sectors.

Ahead of the summit, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to converse with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng about AI-related matters. Talks are expected to address military threats posed by autonomous AI systems capable of cyber operations, urging both governments to establish protocols and direct communication lines to prevent accidental escalations.

Technological competitiveness is another flashpoint. The U.S. accuses Chinese companies of using “distillation” to copy American AI models, straining diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to impose restrictions on chip exports, wary of enhancing China’s AI capabilities, further complicating international AI development dynamics.