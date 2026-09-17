Kennedy Center Closure Sparks Legal Battle

A U.S. federal judge has demanded the Trump administration clarify whether the Kennedy Center's intended closure for renovations complies with a court order restricting such actions.

Judge Christopher Cooper of Washington has asked the administration to address allegations by Thursday, highlighting potential legal violations in a lawsuit initiated by Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. The lawsuit claims the board's decision to move forward with a $257 million renovation plan breaches a previous court ruling.

Beatty argues that the Kennedy Center, originally established as a memorial for John F. Kennedy, is currently inaccessible to the public. Despite the building being overseen by appointees of Trump, tensions escalate as litigation continues over renaming attempts and renovation shutdowns.