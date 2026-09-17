Benfica Shines in Europa League Opener; Sunderland Makes Mark

In the Europa League's opening round, Benfica emerged victorious with a 2-0 win against AC Milan. Sunderland made a memorable debut by defeating AZ Alkmaar with a penalty goal from Enzo Le Fee. Other notable matches included victories for Olympique Lyonnais, Bayer Leverkusen, and Olympiacos Piraeus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 02:54 IST
Benfica Shines in Europa League Opener; Sunderland Makes Mark
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In the Europa League's highly anticipated opening round, Benfica delivered a commanding performance, defeating AC Milan 2-0. The Portuguese side established an early lead with a goal by Dodi Lukebakio in the 16th minute and further solidified the victory with Jakub Kaminski's controlled finish early in the second half.

Debutants Sunderland left a mark on their Europa League debut, edging past AZ Alkmaar with a penalty converted by Enzo Le Fee in the second half. Sunderland's defense held firm despite Alkmaar's persistent attacks, securing a historic victory at the Stadium of Light.

The night continued with triumphs for major teams; Olympique Lyonnais won 2-1 against Anderlecht, while Bayer Leverkusen and Olympiacos Piraeus claimed victories against Celje and Jagiellonia, respectively. Meanwhile, Sparta Prague achieved a convincing 4-1 away win at Ararat Armenia, highlighting a night of exciting football across the continent.

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