Aarialife Technologies announced strategic partnership with Acumatica ERP

PUNE, India, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarialife Technologies, a leading cloud solution provider, announced its partnership in India with Acumatica, one of the market leader in cloud-based ERP application. As part of this relationship, Aarialife intends to serve the construction and manufacturing segments by reselling and deploying Acumatica solutions.

Acumatica solution helps manufacturing and construction companies increase efficiency and drive growth for their organizations by automating often-tedious processes and delivering greater insight and flexibility. Aarialife has been successfully transforming many enterprises on Cloud ERP that has helped companies realise the benefits of cloud adoption in quick time.

''With this partnership with Acumatica, businesses leveraging Acumatica can increase their operational and transactional power by easily integrating important financial management processes into their overall business processes, what we liked about Acumatica is their hybrid approach of cloud as well as on premise hosting where needed, keeping in mind the data security needs of the industry,'' said Amit Prabhu, General Manager for Aarialife Technologies.

''We are very happy to partner with Aarialife in India to bring our Acumatica Cloud ERP into this new market. Acumatica is working 100% via local partners globally because we believe local knowledge of the markets, finance, and tax regulations and to speak the local language is essential for our customers. We decided to work with Aarialife in India because of their long-time experience in successfully implementing Cloud ERP-Solutions. We are very excited to move into this market together with a partner like Aarialife,'' said Thorsten Leppek, Director – Asia Region, Acumatica.

''Pandemic has increased the adoption of cloud in Construction and manufacturing and with a proven solution like Acumatica we believe customers will have a great option to implement and replicate the success Acumatica has proven in other markets,'' concluded Amit.

About Aarialife Technologies: Aarialife technologies is a global cloud solution provider, which consults and implements cloud based enterprise business applications. Headquartered in India and with presence in US, Canada and UAE, Aarialife has helped more than 300+ companies in adoption of leading cloud based business applications in 20+ countries. For more information visit www.aarialife.com About Acumatica: Acumatica is a leading innovator in cloud ERP with customers located around the world. Acumatica ERP delivers adaptable cloud and mobile technology with a unique all-inclusive user licensing model, enabling a complete, real time view of your business anytime, anywhere. Through our worldwide network of partners, Acumatica provides the full suite of integrated business management applications, designed to help mid-sized companies thrive in today's fast-moving markets. For more information visit www.acumatica.com Media contact: hello@aarialife.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1827485/aarialifeacumatica.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)