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India's Diplomatic Presence at Myanmar's Presidential Inauguration

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh will represent India at the inauguration of Myanmar's new president Min Aung Hlaing on April 10. Singh's four-day visit aims to attend the ceremony, hold bilateral engagements, and interact with the Indian diaspora. Myanmar’s recent elections followed military rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:25 IST
India's Diplomatic Presence at Myanmar's Presidential Inauguration
Kirti Vardhan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is set to represent India at the inauguration of Myanmar's new president, Min Aung Hlaing, in Nay Pyi Taw on April 10. Singh will embark on a four-day diplomatic visit, as confirmed by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The visit comes after Myanmar's parliament cleared the path for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to assume the presidency, following controversial elections held after the military junta's takeover in 2021. Singh's presence signifies India's strategic interest in Myanmar, given their shared border and ongoing trade relations.

During his stay, Singh is scheduled to engage with Myanmar's government officials in Nay Pyi Taw, participate in discussions on economic cooperation, and meet members of the Indian community in Yangon. Additionally, the trip aims to strengthen India's diplomatic ties amid regional geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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