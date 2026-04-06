Nissan Expands Footprint with New Showrooms in Mumbai

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has bolstered its presence in Maharashtra by opening three new touchpoints in Mumbai. This includes two state-of-the-art showrooms and a fully equipped service and spare parts support facility.

The newly inaugurated showrooms, located in Ghatkopar and Malad, occupy 2,000 and 2,100 square feet respectively, each capable of displaying up to four cars. Additionally, the Kandivli service facility spans 7,000 square feet and can service up to 300 vehicles monthly.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion, aligning it with Nissan's ongoing commitment to expand its network and enhance customer engagement. The launch coincides with the brand's product-led resurgence in India, marked by the introduction of the GRAVITE model and more developments in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)