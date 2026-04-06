Left Menu

Nissan Expands Footprint with New Showrooms in Mumbai

Nissan Motor has expanded its presence in Mumbai, Maharashtra, by inaugurating two new showrooms and a service workshop. This move aligns with their efforts to enhance customer experiences and signifies the company's commitment to network expansion in India, promising growth potential for the brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:24 IST
Nissan Expands Footprint with New Showrooms in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has bolstered its presence in Maharashtra by opening three new touchpoints in Mumbai. This includes two state-of-the-art showrooms and a fully equipped service and spare parts support facility.

The newly inaugurated showrooms, located in Ghatkopar and Malad, occupy 2,000 and 2,100 square feet respectively, each capable of displaying up to four cars. Additionally, the Kandivli service facility spans 7,000 square feet and can service up to 300 vehicles monthly.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion, aligning it with Nissan's ongoing commitment to expand its network and enhance customer engagement. The launch coincides with the brand's product-led resurgence in India, marked by the introduction of the GRAVITE model and more developments in the pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

Unfolding Drama in Maharashtra: NCP’s Uncertain Future

 India
2
Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political Leaders

Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political ...

 Nepal
3
Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Tensions Erupt: Deadly Airstrike in Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal Amid Escalating Conflict

 Iran

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026