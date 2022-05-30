GV Safety Assessment Platform Announces Partnership with Envigo for the Indian Market

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Genome Valley-based GV Safety Assessment Platform (“GVSAP”) offering a suite of preclinical research services, announces a strategic supply partnership with Envigo RMS LLC (“Envigo”), a leading global supplier of research models and associated services. The companies have entered a definitive agreement which authorizes GVSAP to commercially breed select rodent models and distribute Envigo’s RMS product and service portfolio in India. This partnership will cater to the high demand for research models in the Indian market across sectors such as Vaccines, Pharma, Biologics and Medical Devices. The agreement will accelerate research in the region by enhancing accessibility to these critical research tools that are instrumental in advancing scientific breakthroughs.

GVSAP is setting up a state-of-the-art facility of 28,000 sq. ft. at Genome Valley, Hyderabad to support commercial SPF breeding. Initially, GVSAP will breed selected traditional and immunocompromised rodent strains that are in high demand, with a potential for further portfolio expansion based on market requirements. Additionally, GVSAP will be the distributor for Envigo’s products and services in India, including Envigo’sTeklad® laboratory animal diets and enrichment products.

Mike Garrett, Envigo’s Chief Commercial Officer states, “India has developed a robust presence in the global R&D landscape, and we are excited to support the promising future and growth story of this region. Our partnership with GVSAP sets stage to expand our support of the biomedical industry in India with mission-critical products and services that foster innovation.” Kalyan Korisapati, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, GVRP, said, “We are delighted to partner with an industry leader like Envigo which is globally recognised for the comprehensive portfolio of research models and related services. We are deeply committed to providing the highest standards of quality and animal welfare that are synonymous with Envigo as a brand. The improved accessibility to high-quality and proven research models in India will tremendously boost preclinical R&D endeavours of research scientists in this geography.” About Envigo Envigo (Envigo RMS LLC) provides a broad range of research models and related services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, government, academia, and other life science organizations. As the largest organization that is solely dedicated to providing research models and related products and services, Envigo is committed to helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects as it fulfils the mission to work together to build a healthier and safer world. For more, please visit www.envigo.com.

About GV Safety Assessment Platform GV Safety Assessment Platform (GVSAP) focused on providing a wide range of preclinical research products and services is a subsidiary of GV Research Platform (“GVRP”). Founded in 2020 by a team of industry experts, GVRP is a disruptive platform designed to address the gaps in the traditional biology and chemistry R&D outsourcing model. GVRP has made strides in achieving its vision of enabling efficient and affordable innovation through differentiated and customised R&D solutions. For more details, please visit www.gvrp.in.

