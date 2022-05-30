Leading personalities and brands honoured at British Parliament at WBR Corp's Asian UK Business Meet and Awards 2022

London [UK], May 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The number of Asian businesses investing in the UK has grown over the years, including a considerable jump from the previous year, despite Brexit uncertainties. To celebrate this growing UK-India partnership globally, WBR Corp UK Limited conducted Asian UK Business Meet and Excellence Awards in Britain's House of Commons recently with EPG as the co-host. The ceremony was graced was UK parliamentarians like Lord Raj Loomba, MP Navendu Mishra, MP Virendra Sharma, peers, leaders of the community and business fraternity. Other notable participants included Dr Ashwath Narayan (Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Skill Development and Livelihood, Karnataka), Rahul Gandhi (MP), Tejashwi Yadav (Leader, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Bihar), Sitaram Yechury (General Secretary, CPI-M), Salman Khurshid (former Minister for External Affairs, India), Mahua Moitra (Member of Parliament, West Bengal) and Pradyot Manika (Chairman, TIPRA, Tripura).

The three-day event was held to celebrate India's 75th anniversary of Independence, with speakers providing their vision for where they see India in the coming 25 years in partnership with Bridge India. Day 1: featured an education delegation to Birmingham, hosted by Birmingham City University.Day 2: featured a Policy Forum on closer UK-India relations, the Commonwealth Education Conference and an Awards evening in Parliament.Day 3: featured the main plenary sessions, including discussions on India's leadership in addressing climate change, tackling misinformation, unemployment, skill development, women's participation in the workforce and building India's institutions.

It saw participation from more than 500 attendees over the three days, including 50 international delegates from India, Bangladesh, Malta, Singapore and the USA. In a true celebration of the breadth of India, MPs, Members of Legislative Assembly and other policymakers from seven political parties, across nine states in India attended the event. The inaugural edition was an incredible success, with even the Indian Minister of External Affairs for India S Jaishankar tweeting a video clip of the event. Sessions from Ideas for India featured on prime time TV news in India and several stories ranked in the top ten trending stories of the day.

The primary objective of the awards, that are a result of a comprehensive market research study, is to identify and recognise fastest growing organisations and entrepreneurs across a range of industries. The winners have been chosen on the basis of comprehensive profiling and after extensive background check of nominated organisations or individuals. Shilpa Gupta, Director WBR Corp UK Limited said, "The main aim for organising Asian UK Business Meet and Excellence Awards is to create a common platform for Asian and UK entrepreneurs, professionals and like-minded businesses to network and identify potential areas of investment in the UK and vice-versa. The mission of these awards is to recognise Asian businesses that have excelled in various fields, and support those who seek to do business in the UK."

LIST OF THE WINNERS OF ASIAN UK EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2022 - Best Institution for Promoting Industry Academia Interface: Bharath Institute of Higher Education & Research- Leading IT Governance Company of the Year: CubeTen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.- Most Enterprising Business Leader Promoting Innovation & Environmental Conservation: Yatin Gupte- India's Fastest Growing Food Chain: QuikShef- Emerging Multi Utility Crypto Currency Company of the Year: Yuse Technologies Pte. Ltd.- Most Promising Private University in India: Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science- Best Emerging Multi-Disciplinary Accounting Firm of the Year: PKMG & Company- Leading Group of Institutions in India for Quality Education and Holistic Learning: Suryadatta Group of Institute- Interior Designing & Restoration Experts of the Year: Kiyara Associates- Excellence in Science & Technology: Anika Sterilis Private Limited- Most Enterprising CEO of the Year (IT Consulting & Workforce Solutions): Seshadri Vangala- Most Promising Interior Designer Specializing in Innovative, Minimalist and Stylish Designs: Seme Nadvi- Most Influential Banking Leader Providing Risk Management Services (Bangladesh): Dr Md. Abdul Kader- Edupreneur of the Year: Dr J Sundeep Aanand, Bharath Group of Institutions- Leading Ayurvedic Healthcare Service Providers in India: N D Care Nirogam Pvt. Ltd.- Most Promising Grooming Coach & Career Consultant of the Year: Dr Mitthu S.- Political Analyst of the Year: Capt. Sumit Yadav- Young Social Activist of the Year: Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar- Most Trusted Center for Autism, ADHD/ADD & Other Personality Disorders: Dr A M Reddy Autism Center- Prime Leaders in Intelligent System Integration: System Needs- Most Trusted Immunotherapy Oncologist of the Year: Dr Rishi Sharma- Healthtech Entrepreneur of the Year: Shubhang Arora (Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals)- Best Emerging Startup for Employability Enhancing Skills, 2022: Vayati Systems & Research Inc.- Most Promising Creative Entrepreneur of the Year (Animation and Gaming Industry): Suresh Reddy Kovvuri- Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Anand Rajpurohit (Cloud Apartments)- Outstanding Contributor to Commerce Education in India: Dr Santosh Kumar Rai- Best Emerging Creative Personality of the Year: Pooja Veraj Rani Nangia

