Kinara Capital on Hiring Spree Across 90 Plus Cities

Plans to add 700 employees by November 2022 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • Multiple roles available across all Kinara branches and Bengaluru head office • Expanding presence to serve more MSME entrepreneurs across six states • High-skill paid training program initiative LEAP for freshers in field roles Kinara Capital, India’s leading fintech serving MSMEs, is on a hiring spree across 90+ cities in India. The company plans to add 700 employees across its 125 branches and Bengaluru head office within the next six months. With job opportunities available at all levels, the company has opened its doors to everyone from new graduates to experienced senior management interested in joining a fast-growing fintech. Available field roles at the branch level comprise of positions in Sales, Collections, Operations, Credit Risk, and Internal Quality Audit (IQA). At its head office in Bengaluru, Kinara is seeking to fill positions across departments in Data Science, Engineering, Data Platform, IT, HR, Business Operations, Finance and Accounting, Marketing, Products and Strategy, and more. Freshers interested in field roles are further encouraged to join with Kinara’s LEAP high-skill training program that jumpstarts their careers. LEAP is an intense, paid training program for six months which includes rigorous classroom learning followed by hands-on field training. The program helps freshers find a firm footing in the corporate world. Over 100+ freshers have been a part of the program in the last year and some of the best problem-solvers have graduated to take on Hub Manager responsibilities. Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO of Kinara Capital, said, “Kinara was built on the assurance of providing underserved entrepreneurs with top-notch customer service. We are growing our team to support even more MSMEs, especially as we continue to expand in Tier 2 and Tier 3 geographies. Our national hiring drive is with the intent to seek out professionals who wish to lead a purpose-driven life and make an impact on others by furthering our mission of financial inclusion.” Kinara Capital is one of the few organizations proudly led by a women-majority management team and has ensured gender inclusivity in every single department. Inclusion is one of the core values at Kinara Capital. The company has adopted a progressive, inclusive culture by ensuring that no gender-related or other biased questions are posed to applicants, such as those about religion, familial origin, marital status, or plans to have children. The company currently has employees who are differently-abled and from the LGBTQ+ community.

Strict anti-harassment and Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) policies are enforced. In addition, regular gender sensitization training is conducted to educate employees and allow for an open discussion to actuate learning and understanding different points of view. The Economic Times has named Kinara Capital among ‘India’s Growth Champions’ for three years consecutively. Kinara was selected as ‘No. 1 Best Mid-Sized Internet Company in India’ and ‘No. 3 Best Tech Startup in India’ by AmbitionBox ‘Best Places to Work in India 2021’ awards, based entirely on Employees Choice. About Kinara Capital Kinara Capital is a fast-growing fintech propelling financial inclusion of small business entrepreneurs in India. Leading with a women-majority management team, the company is globally recognized for disrupting MSME financing. Qualified as a Systemically Important NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India, Kinara Capital is a debt-listed entity on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Headquartered in Bengaluru, Kinara Capital has 125 branches across 90+ cities in India. Visit www.kinaracapital.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @KinaraCapital. PWR PWR

