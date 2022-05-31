American Brew Crafts Launches Blockbuster Beer in Goa - 'The Party Capital' of India

Goa, India (NewsVoir) American Brew Crafts Ltd., (ABCL) a modern and authentic beer manufacturing company forays into Goa - ‘The Party Capital’ of India by launching its BlockBuster beer for the discerning customers. Goa with its buzzing vibe and vibrant culture is undoubtedly India’s favorite party and holiday destination. ABCL has chosen Goa as its next destination and is ready to serve the market with an authentic taste for beer derived from the best ingredients and innovative brewing practices. The range of BlockBuster beer currently available in Goa includes Lager & Strong. BlockBuster Lager is a light and refreshing variant especially meant to accentuate the experience of social interactions and family and friends outings and BlockBuster Strong is a pure-play value for money brand to provide the thrill of authentic chilled beer across seasons and is best for the Goa weather. American Brew Crafts makes its own beer at two state-of-art breweries equipped with the latest German machinery. They prefer to make the beer in small batches giving enough attention and focus to the recipe of each beer. This process also allows them to keep control over the quality of the drink without compromising on the taste. BlockBuster beer is a result of rigorous research on the supreme quality beer brewed with carefully selected finest malts and hops to ensure the perfect flavor. BlockBuster beer is available in 330, 650 ml bottles, and 500 ml cans. Speaking on occasion, Mr. Satya Siva Athi, Director of American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted at the launch of BlockBuster beer in Goa, the most dynamic place in the country. BlockBuster is launched to offer an unparalleled experience for connoisseurs and satiate the taste buds of the beer-drinking population in the country. Beer lovers have greatly appreciated our brew and have been really supportive of our endeavors. Our mission is to infuse the Goan market with more and more variants of beer so that beer lovers can experience the best and most innovative beer brews. We hope to provide more interesting options shortly.” Adding to this, Sri Nagendra Tayi, Chief Executive Officer, American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are ecstatic to bring BlockBuster to the vibrant and Sauve population in Goa. Beer is the most preferred drink in Goa and we hope BlockBuster will find its place of prominence. We have aggressive plans to expand our reach and portfolio of brews for discerning beer lovers. We are truly a ‘Made in India’ brand. We have a team of expert brewers to ensure we deliver the best brews consistently. We source the best raw materials from the communities in our neighborhood to build a sustainable model of growth.” About American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd.

American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2017 with a mission to create alcobev products for a fast-growing economy with very limited options and little innovation. They acquired breweries from Lilasons Brewery in Telangana and Arthos Brewery in AP, upgraded the infrastructure by installing state-of-the-art German machinery and packing zone. BlockBuster beer is the flagship brand of American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. It is a new brand crafted for the next generation of customers. The current portfolio of American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. has BlockBuster Lager, BlockBuster Strong Ultra Lager, Ultra-Strong, Khajuraho Lager Khajuraho Strong, and Khajuraho Ultra to name a few. PWR PWR

