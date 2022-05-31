Left Menu

Agritech startup Nutrifresh raises USD 5 mln from investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 18:00 IST
Agritech startup Nutrifresh raises USD 5 mln from investors
  • Country:
  • India

Agritech startup Nutrifresh on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5 million (Rs 38.8 crore) from investors for expansion and growth.

The company focuses on hydroponically-grown, fresh, clean, green, residue-free, and chemical-free produce.

Nutrifresh has attracted USD 5 million as pre-series seed funding.

The funding is led by Theodore Cleary (Archer Investments), Sandiip Bhammer (Managing Partner - Green Frontier Capital), Sky Kurtz (CEO & co-founder of Pure Harvest UAE), Mathew Cyriac (Florintree Advisors & ex-MD of Blackstone India), Soumitra Dutta (Dean Elect - Saïd Business School, University of Oxford), Shaishav Dharia (Regional CEO, Lodha Group), Karan Goshar (Samarthya Investment Advisors LLP) among others.

''The funding will be used to scale up farm operations, implement complete traceability and transparency of produce, marketing and creation of an integrated Farm-tech platform,'' Nutrifresh said in a statement.

Sanket Mehta and Ganesh Nikam are co-founders of Nutrifresh.

The entire production is controlled right from procurement of seeds, germination, nursery, harvesting, packaging and finally delivery of the produce to the end user. The produce reaches the consumer within 24 hours of harvest.

''Team Nutrifresh is extremely committed to bringing focused Hydroponic Farming which is robust, tech-enabled, IOT based and gives consistent production,'' Mehta said.

''With the current round of funding, Nutrifresh aims to enhance the production capacities and bring in standardisation in the production process thus, scaling the farms with requisite SOPs to gain a higher competitive edge,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
2
DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came too close after take off

DGCA suspends air traffic controller who approved IndiGo flights that came t...

 India
3
Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

Poachers tranquilize rhino to remove horn in Assam's Orang National Park

 India
4
IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for neonatal, infant mortality

IIT Jodhpur, Western Michigan University develop early warning system for ne...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022