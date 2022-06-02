Left Menu

NMDC iron ore output grows over 14 pc to 3.2 MT in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 11:19 IST
State-owned NMDC has registered over 14 per cent growth in its iron ore production at 3.2 million tonnes (MT) in May, the Ministry of Steel said on Thursday.

NMDC had produced 2.8 MT of iron ore in May 2021.

''Our consistent growth in production has not only made NMDC the fastest growing iron ore mining company in India but also the most consistent supplier to the domestic steel sector.

''We have strengthened our core by welcoming a fleet of new age technology and digital interventions to our business,'' NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the ministry of steel, is the country's largest iron ore producing and selling company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

