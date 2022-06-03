Left Menu

Markets succumb to fag-end sell-off; Sensex drops 49 pts

Wall Street had ended sharply higher on Thursday.Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.66 per cent to USD 116.8 per barrel.Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 451.82 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:56 IST
Markets succumb to fag-end sell-off; Sensex drops 49 pts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fag-end sell-off dragged down benchmark indices in a choppy session on Friday, with the Sensex settling 49 points lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which traded in the green for most of the day, came under selling pressure towards the end to close 48.88 points or 0.09 percent lower at 55,769.23. During the day, it hit a high of 56,432.65 and a low of 55,719.36.

The broader NSE Nifty also gave up intraday gains and dipped 43.70 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 16,584.30.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and M&M were the major laggards.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Wipro, TCS, and Hindustan Unilever Limited were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Tokyo ended in the green. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher during afternoon trade. Wall Street had ended sharply higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.66 percent to USD 116.8 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 451.82 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022