PARCOS ANNOUNCES NEW LUXURY STORE FORMAT - PARCOS LUXE - ITS FIRST LUXURY EXPERIENCE STORE AT THE COLLECTION, UB CITY, BENGALURU

Announces 100 stores by 2023 across India with 3 distinct retail formats BENGALURU, India, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an aggressive focus towards expanding the reach of luxury beauty stores in India, Parcos, a leader in the Indian luxury beauty retail segment, has announced the milestone launch of its first-of-its-kind luxury experiential store, ParcosLuxe at The Collection, UB City, Bengaluru. Parcos Luxe will house luxury high end beauty brands for the discerning customers at UB City Mall Bengaluru, known for their elite & affluent clientele, belonging to the high-income group & being well traveled & well-read have a keen interest in fine art, luxury, wine, food & the like.

Parcos Luxe is a one-of-a-kind Luxury store featuring an exclusive niche range of beauty brands, some of which will be 3 axis brands featuring fragrances, cosmetics & skincare, thus catering to 360 degree beauty requirements at a single store. This is the 1st Parcos concept store that offers consumers best in class experiences such as a virtual try on, a fragrance bar, bespoke make up & skincare consultations amongst an amalgamation of world class luxury.

The store will provide a unique personalized service giving its customers specially curated experiences. Constantly monitoring the ongoing global trends & the best-in-class brands & products in the beauty industry, the ''Parcos Recommends'' section will help keep their consumers up to date.

Established in 2004, Parcos has been synonymous with luxury & prestige, designed to be a one – stop shop for authentic luxury beauty brands in India. Parcos strives to give the Indian consumer the experience that is required for storytelling when experiencing luxury brands across fragrances, skincare & makeup. Parcos has always nurtured its international partnerships, showcasing over 50 brands from leading groups such as the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, EUROITALA, INTERPARFUM & many others and hopes to add 50 more international brands in its portfolio in the next 2 years.

In an attempt to redefine the luxury retail experience in India and to deliver an omnichannel approach, Parcos has announced 3 formats in its retail expansion plans - • Parcos Luxe – housing the more exclusive & high-end range of brands for discerning customers • Premium Select – housing the premium range of brands suiting the taste of customers • Parcos Beauty – housing the high-end products within the mass range of brands for all customers Being at The Collection, UB City in Bengaluru, Parcos Luxe will get acquainted with consumers of the desired and targeted profile, mainly well-travelled entrepreneurs who are the socially upward Luxe population of Bengaluru, having the capacity to indulge in the world of luxury. Both Parcos and The Collection, UB City hare a similar vision to upscale the lifestyle of their consumers, making them an apt fit for each other.

Parcos has established its presence with 46 own brick-and-mortar stores, servicing customers in major Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Tier-2 cities like Cochin and Ludhiana. It is also a Winning Premium Retailer in Domestic Market & Airport, with a retail presence at over 10 airports across India including cities like Chandigarh & Raipur amongst others. The plan is to expand further from bigger metros and airports to even smaller ones such as Guwahati, Siliguri, Coimbatore, and the like, thus being available to international travelers as well.

''With over 50 new brands being onboarded this year, Parcos plans to expand its base to 100 stores by the end of 2023 by redefining luxury beauty across a strategically planned variety of store formats - Parcos Select & Luxe each of which will house a different segment of beauty brands'' said, Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd. ''In order to facilitate this, Parcos has developed a 3-tier calibration of formats and expansion module working closely with international retail experts to give its customers not only a international experience with also the brands they choose.'' Ms. Uzma Irfan, Founder, The Collection, UB City says, ''We are humbled to receive the warmth and love from our patrons for, The Collection, UB City. Located in the Central Business District of the city, we are excited to have Parcos join our family of over 40 luxury brands. This valued addition is yet another feather in our hat and helps deliver on our promise to our customers of providing everything luxury under one roof.'' The Parcos Luxe Store at The Collection, UB City Bengaluru will house an extensive selection of international luxury brands like Versace, Armani, Shiseido, DDPM, Cartier, Valmont, TMOV, Serge Lutens and more. This association provides the consumer with a uniquely holistic experience of a bespoke selection of luxury beauty and fragrances to suit their discerning taste.

About Parcos Established in 2004, Parcos has been synonymous with luxury, prestige, and authentic beauty products. To deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to its consumers, Parcos recently launched Parcos.com, its online shopping destination for luxury fragrances, beauty, and wellness products with a promise to deliver products to all pin codes across the country.

Parcos has always worked very closely with influencers in India to nurture international partnerships, showcasing brands such as the SHISEIDO GROUP, L'OREAL, PUIG, COTY, INTERPARFUMS & many others. This pioneering step by Parcos will nurture talent, provide a platform to the rising community of beauty and lifestyle influencers in India and provide them exposure to international brands within the Parcos family. www.parcos.com PHOTO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833008/Parcos_Luxe.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)