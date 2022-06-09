Left Menu

Som Parkash appreciates PHDCCI for being forerunner in having forum for Gati Shakti

To help make this plan success, the Minister urged all industry stakeholders to work in this direction collectively  to achieve its significant results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:26 IST
Som Parkash appreciates PHDCCI for being forerunner in having forum for Gati Shakti
The Minister appreciated PHDCCI for being the forerunner in having a specalised forum for Gati Shakti, the contribution for which will go  long way in alligning the objectives with the PM's Vision of being a globally leading economy. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, today said the PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan will help achieve India's aim of USD 5 Trillion economy.

Addressing the Industry Stakeholders at the INDIA INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS & SUPPLY CHAIN Conference, organised by PHDCCI, Shri Som Parkash, said India is one of the most attractive destinations for investment in the world and government has prepared some important frameworks to help thrive businesses in the country. One of them is PM Gati Shakti masterplan and its implementation, which will help us to achieve our aim of logistic efficiency.

An infrastructure master plan will make a difference through integrated approach by breaking the entrenched silos over six years, which has received Rs 20,000 crore allocation in this year's Budget. Propelled by seven engines – roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics – PM Gati Shakti is an idea whose time has come, added the Minister.

The Minister appreciated PHDCCI for being the forerunner in having a specalised forum for Gati Shakti, the contribution for which will go long way in alligning the objectives with the PM's Vision of being a globally leading economy.

To help make this plan successful, the Minister urged all industry stakeholders to work in this direction collectively to achieve its significant results.

Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Special Secretary – Logistics, Dept of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India, said that a lot of work is being done in this direction, mainly on component cost of transportation & fuel and inventory cost to bring in logistic efficiency. Time and cost overruns are major factors of concern in the implementation of the plan. Steps are being taken to bring them down to zero level. In PM Gati Shakti master plan, 600 layers of all different ministries of state governments are integrated on digital platform for better coordination and early resolution. Gaps are identified and taken up on priority basis regarding transportation to eliminate unnecessary congestion, said Shri Amrit Lal Meena.

Shri Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI, mentioned that the Indian logistics sector is on a big growth tide. According to the domestic rating agency ICRA, India's logistics sector is expected to grow at a rate 8-10 per cent over the medium term. This is an improvement over the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8 per cent at which the industry grew during the last five years. Going forward, the government's focus is to bring down the cost of logistics from the present 14.4 per cent. The development of the logistics sector is also extremely important for the Indian economy, as it will boost exports, create jobs, and give the country a prominent position in the global supply chain, said Shri Multani.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022